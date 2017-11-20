Woman threw pot of cheese dip at mom during fight at central Arkansas home, police say

A woman threw a pot of cheese dip onto her mother before a fight ensued at a central Arkansas home, police said.

An officer with the Jacksonville Police Department was called around 8:50 p.m. Saturday to a residence in the 100 block of Faulkner Street in reference to a domestic disturbance.

The victim said that 20-year-old Keyarrier Randall of North Little Rock came to her house, began drinking and at one point wanted to go to a liquor store, according to an arrest report.

When those planning to go “were not moving fast enough,” Randall grabbed a pot containing cheese dip off a stove and threw it at her mother, the woman told police.

Randall then “rushed” the victim, grabbed her around the neck and punched her in the mouth, the report states.

Randall told an officer that she had gone to her mother's house for a birthday celebration and that the two fought over the 20-year-old's birthday money.

Records show Randall, who faces a charge of third-degree domestic battery, remained at the Pulaski County jail as of Monday morning. No bail had been set.