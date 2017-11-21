4th firm OK'd for Arkansas initiative involving developmentally disabled, mentally ill Medicaid patients

A fourth company has been approved as a provider-led managed care organization for Arkansas Medicaid recipients who are developmentally disabled or mentally ill, state Insurance Commissioner Allen Kerr said Tuesday.

Forevercare will begin coordinating care for patients under the first phase of the initiative in February along with Arkansas Advanced Care, Arkansas Total Care and Empower Healthcare Solutions, Kerr said in a news release.

The approved companies will be part of a multiphase effort to reduce the cost of caring for about 30,000 Medicaid recipients with expensive health needs.

