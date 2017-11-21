5 Arkansans dead after day of accidents on state roads

Five people were killed Saturday on state highways across Arkansas, according to Arkansas State Police.

Two women were killed in Yell County early Saturday after one vehicle crossed the centerline and struck another on a state highway, authorities said.

Andres G. Martinez, 21, of Casa was driving east on Arkansas 10 when her 2007 Nissan ATS crossed the centerline east of Ola about 4:40 a.m., according to a report from Arkansas State Police.

The Nissan then struck a westbound 2007 Ford Edge driven by Emily D. Fitch, 25, of Casa, police said.

Both women were killed in the wreck, according to the report.

Conditions at the time of the crash were said to be clear and dry.

An Arkansas woman was killed in Mississippi County on Saturday after her vehicle flipped multiple times, police said.

Kimberly Hope Gillock, 47, of Osceola was driving on Arkansas 14 when she overcorrected in a curve in Wilson and lost control of her vehicle about 5:30 p.m., according to a state police report.

Gillock's 2003 Chevrolet flipped at least twice, ejecting and fatally injuring her, authorities said.

Conditions at the time of the crash were reported to be windy and dry.

A 39-year-old man died after his vehicle left the road and overturned in Baxter County late Saturday.

Casey Jones, a Mountain Home resident, was driving south on Arkansas 126 when his 2006 Toyota Corolla veered off the highway shortly after 8 p.m., according to a state police report.

The vehicle hit a guardrail, overturned and ejected Jones, fatally injuring him, authorities said.

Conditions at the time of the crash were reported to be clear and dry.

Police say an Arkansas girl was fatally injured by a vehicle that struck her on Interstate 55 north of West Memphis on Saturday night.

According to state police, the girl was crossing I-55 around mile marker 14 near Clarkedale when she stepped in front of a 2015 Dodge. It happened just before 11 p.m.

The vehicle struck her and didn't stop, police said. The girl, a Paragould resident, later died of her injuries. The report didn't list a name and age for the girl, but it identified her as a minor.

It wasn't immediately clear if police had identified the driver.

"The investigation remains active," Arkansas State Police spokesman Bill Sadler said in an email. "Any information developed by the troopers assigned to the case that may result in identifying a suspect will be turned over to a prosecuting attorney to consider applicable charges."

Conditions at the time of the crash were reported to be clear and dry.

Metro on 11/21/2017