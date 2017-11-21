Home / Latest News /
Arkansas man, 88, fatally injured in head-on collision that caused vehicle to flip 4 times
By Kally Patz
An 88-year-old year old man died in Greene County on Monday after a head-on collision caused his vehicle to flip four times, authorities said.
According to a report from Arkansas State Police, Harold Hanna of Piggott was driving north on U.S. 49 when his 2014 Chevrolet crossed the centerline and collided with a 2011 Hyundai around 12:20 p.m.
The Chevrolet went off the road and flipped four times before coming to a rest upside down, police said. Hanna suffered fatal injuries.
Two others were listed on the report as being hurt in the crash, though it didn't include their identities or the extent of the injuries.
Conditions at the time of the wreck were reported to be clear and dry.
At least 447 people have died in traffic crashes on Arkansas roads this year according to preliminary data.
