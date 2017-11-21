Arkansas leads other states in incarceration of parents

Arkansas surpasses all other states in the percentage of its children who have had a parent locked up, according to a new report by the Annie E. Casey Foundation.

The report found that 16 percent of children in the state — a total of 109,000 kids — have a parent who was ever incarcerated in prison or in jail.

Other states found to have high rates of parental incarceration included Kentucky, Louisiana and Tennessee.

