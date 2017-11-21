Arkansas woman pleads guilty to exploitation of nursing home residents

An Arkansas woman accused of taking money from nursing home residents pleaded guilty to six counts of exploitation, according to a news release from the office of Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge.

The plea came after Beverly Ann Brooks transferred funds out of nursing home residents’ trust accounts, misappropriating funds at six long-term care facilities in 2014, Rutledge said in the release.

The Benton resident will serve one year of probation and is required to pay Regional Health Properties more than $1,500 in restitution. Before her guilty plea, she had already paid the company $3,600.

“Beverly Brooks took advantage of some of Arkansas’s most vulnerable residents,” Rutledge said in the release. “It remains a top priority of my office to stop this type of fraud.”