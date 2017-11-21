Exam set for brutal attack's suspect

BENTONVILLE -- A judge on Monday ordered a mental evaluation for a Fayetteville man accused of attempting to kill a woman.

Cody Anderson, 30, is charged with attempted murder, battery and three counts of terroristic threatening. He is also charged as a habitual offender.

He has pleaded innocent to all of the charges.

Jay Saxton, Anderson's attorney, requested a mental evaluation for his client.

Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green granted the request and suspended the proceedings until the evaluation is completed.

A mental status hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. March 5.

Anderson was arrested Sept. 13. On Sept. 12 a woman reported Anderson had beaten her mother, causing compound fractures and bleeding, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Bella Vista police officers went to the home and found Dusty Reins covered in blankets in a bedroom with a strong gasoline smell, according to court documents. Reins' left arm had a bone exposed, and the bed was covered with blood, according to the affidavit.

Firefighters treated Reins and put a splint on her right arm, which they suspected had also been broken.

Reins was taken to Mercy Hospital in Rogers where a doctor told police that each of Reins' arms and legs had been broken and some had multiple breaks, according to the affidavit.

Reins told police she had been in a relationship with Anderson and that he went into her bedroom and struck her on the right leg with a board. Reins said she felt her leg break and Anderson continued to hit her, according to court documents.

Anderson retrieved a can of gasoline and poured it on the bed and on the floor, according to the affidavit. Reins told police that Anderson threatened to set her on fire, it says.

Anderson called Reins' daughter and told her to check on her mother, the affidavit says. Anderson also threatened to kill Reins' daughter and her boyfriend before Anderson left the residence.

He is being held in lieu of $150,000 bond in the Benton County jail.

Metro on 11/21/2017