Tuesday, November 21, 2017, 3:39 p.m.

Ex-nurse's assistant pleads not guilty in sexual assault of teen patient at Arkansas center

By Brandon Riddle

This article was published today at 1:38 p.m.

william-deupree-57-of-prairie-grove

PHOTO BY WASHINGTON COUNTY JAIL

William Deupree, 57, of Prairie Grove

A former nurse’s assistant at a Northwest Arkansas adult care center has pleaded not guilty in the sexual assault of a teen patient, records show.

William Deupree, 57, of Prairie Grove entered the plea Nov. 3 on a charge of second-degree sexual assault, according to filings in Washington County Circuit Court.

Deupree was arrested in September after being found by a co-worker at the Elizabeth Richardson Center in Springdale with his pants pulled down in the same room as a mentally and physically disabled patient, police said.

Authorities noted that the 18-year-old female patient also did not have pants on and was lying in her bed.

Records show Deupree was released earlier this month from the Washington County jail on $5,000 bond.

Deupree’s trial is set for Dec. 22. He has been ordered to have no contact with the reported victim.

