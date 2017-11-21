Home / Latest News /
Ex-nurse's assistant pleads not guilty in sexual assault of teen patient at Arkansas center
This article was published today at 1:38 p.m.
A former nurse’s assistant at a Northwest Arkansas adult care center has pleaded not guilty in the sexual assault of a teen patient, records show.
William Deupree, 57, of Prairie Grove entered the plea Nov. 3 on a charge of second-degree sexual assault, according to filings in Washington County Circuit Court.
Deupree was arrested in September after being found by a co-worker at the Elizabeth Richardson Center in Springdale with his pants pulled down in the same room as a mentally and physically disabled patient, police said.
Authorities noted that the 18-year-old female patient also did not have pants on and was lying in her bed.
Records show Deupree was released earlier this month from the Washington County jail on $5,000 bond.
Deupree’s trial is set for Dec. 22. He has been ordered to have no contact with the reported victim.
