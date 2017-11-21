Group plans to open at least 3 more Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers in Arkansas

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers said Tuesday that a franchisee plans to open at least three more locations in Arkansas.

Planned locations in Cabot, Searcy and Batesville were announced as part of a new franchise agreement for development “over the next several years," according to a news release.

Franchisee Kevin Morrow said in a statement that Freddy’s is a “perfect fit for these communities,” noting that he lives in the region.

Other Freddy’s locations are planned in Arkansas, including one off Chenal Parkway in west Little Rock that is tentatively scheduled to open in early December. Other restaurants are set for the Shoppes of Benton just off Interstate 30 and in Fort Smith.

The fast-casual chain currently has four Arkansas restaurants open in North Little Rock, Fayetteville, Rogers and Springdale.