Home / Latest News /
Arkansas woman who has 'never had more than $3,000' at one time claims $250,000 lottery prize
This article was published today at 10:24 a.m.
- Comment (1)
- aAFont Size
Use the form below to sign up for any or all of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's free newsletters:
An Jonesboro woman has won $250,000 on a $10 instant game in the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery, officials said Tuesday.
Kimberly Smith bought the winning Big Money Multiplier ticket at a Kum & Go convenience store on Johnson Avenue in Jonesboro, according to a news release.
“I think I won a lot of money,” Smith recalled telling her son cautiously Sunday night after scratching off the ticket, the lottery reported.
Smith, who traveled with her four children and other family members to claim the prize in Little Rock, said she plans on using some of the money on a home for her family and a reliable car.
“I’ve never had more than $3,000 to my name at one time,” Smith said.
The Big Money Multiplier ticket launched in September. Nearly $6 million in cash prizes remain to be claimed in the game, with prizes ranging from $10 to $250,000, the lottery said.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment on: Arkansas woman who has 'never had more than $3,000' at one time claims $250,000 lottery prize
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment
Murphy01 says... November 21, 2017 at 10:55 a.m.
Congratulations ma'am. I would spend wisely and seek a professional to help you determine what to do with it. Do not let family or friends influence you.
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.