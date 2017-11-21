Subscribe Register Login
Tuesday, November 21, 2017, 11:33 a.m.

Issue with printing press delays delivery of some newspapers

This article was published today at 7:18 a.m.

An overnight issue with the Democrat-Gazette printing press has delayed the delivery of some newspapers.

Customers who need immediate assistance can call the circulation department at (501) 378-3456.

bsmindboggle says... November 21, 2017 at 10:31 a.m.

I would appreciate some more information, like an estimate of when newspapers will be delivered and an explanation of what went wrong.

