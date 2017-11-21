TV game show 'Family Feud' set to hold auditions in Little Rock

Family Feud will hold auditions in Arkansas’ capital city early next year, according to the Little Rock station that airs the game show.

The show will seek Arkansas players Jan. 27 and 28 at an undisclosed location in Little Rock, Fox affiliate KLRT-TV said on its website.

Earlier this year, the Chambers family of Little Rock competed and won on the game show, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported. The family attended two auditions before taping in April.

To be eligible for an audition, prospective players must have five family members related by blood, marriage or legal adoption, according to Family Feud’s guidelines.

An age requirement is not set, though the game show advises that players be at least 15 years or older based on “the nature of the questions.”

Tryouts are by appointment only. Appointments can be made on the Family Feud website when tryout dates are posted.