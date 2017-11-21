Police: 17-year-old struck by vehicle while crossing bridge listed in serious condition at Arkansas hospital

A vehicle struck a 17-year-old boy as he crossed an Arkansas bridge Sunday, seriously injuring him, the Hot Springs Sentinel-Record reported Tuesday.

It reportedly happened on Arkansas 192 near Lake Hamilton. The 17-year-old was crossing a bridge with a friend when a vehicle struck him around 8:30 p.m., Cpl. Jorge Oseguera told the newspaper.

The teenager was taken to CHI St. Vincent in Hot Springs, where he remained in serious but stable condition on Monday. His friend was not injured, police said.

Oseguera told the newspaper the driver was not at fault because the teenager had not used a crosswalk.

Two other pedestrians were also struck by vehicles in Hot Springs over the weekend, the newspaper reported. One of those pedestrians was unhurt and the other was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.