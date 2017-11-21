Home / Latest News /
Police: Arkansas college student arrested on explosives charge
By Kally Patz
This article was published today at 4:05 p.m. Updated today at 4:46 p.m.
- Comments (4)
- aAFont Size
Police say a 20-year-old Arkansas college student is accused of constructing and testing explosives.
According to a news release from the Siloam Springs Police Department, Timothy Constantin was arrested Tuesday.
On Nov. 14, officers responded to a residence hall at John Brown University after reports of a suicidal student who had “made references to committing a mass shooting or bombing.”
After searching Constantin's dorm room at J. Alvin Brown Hall, police found firearms and ammunition, according to the release.
Authorities said that witnesses told officers Constantin had been constructing and testing explosives off-campus. Police said Constantin later admitted to constructing explosive devices, though no evidence had been located Tuesday.
In a statement, the university said it was increasing the number of armed guards on campus and reviewing training procedures after the arrest.
“While the student indicated thoughts of harm to himself and potentially to others, to the best of our knowledge there was not a specific plan to carry out any type of campus attack nor was there a specific person targeted,” the university said.
As of Tuesday, the 20-year-old remained at Benton County jail on a charge of criminal possession of explosives. No bail has been set.
The investigation is ongoing.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Police: Arkansas college student arrested on explosives charge
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 4 of 4 total comments
TravisBickle says... November 21, 2017 at 4:57 p.m.
What are they teaching kids in school these days??!!
( permalink | suggest removal )
LRDawg says... November 21, 2017 at 5:35 p.m.
Didn't learn this at school....this starts at home
( permalink | suggest removal )
PopulistMom says... November 21, 2017 at 5:49 p.m.
It could just be mental illness. Anyway, another dangerous homegrown white dude...
( permalink | suggest removal )
BEARTRAP919 says... November 21, 2017 at 5:50 p.m.
When did it become Illegal to have Explosive Devices????? Does this Include Large works also???
America the land of the free, is not so much free is it??
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.