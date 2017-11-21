Police: Arkansas college student arrested on explosives charge

Police say a 20-year-old Arkansas college student is accused of constructing and testing explosives.

According to a news release from the Siloam Springs Police Department, Timothy Constantin was arrested Tuesday.

On Nov. 14, officers responded to a residence hall at John Brown University after reports of a suicidal student who had “made references to committing a mass shooting or bombing.”

After searching Constantin's dorm room at J. Alvin Brown Hall, police found firearms and ammunition, according to the release.

Authorities said that witnesses told officers Constantin had been constructing and testing explosives off-campus. Police said Constantin later admitted to constructing explosive devices, though no evidence had been located Tuesday.

In a statement, the university said it was increasing the number of armed guards on campus and reviewing training procedures after the arrest.

“While the student indicated thoughts of harm to himself and potentially to others, to the best of our knowledge there was not a specific plan to carry out any type of campus attack nor was there a specific person targeted,” the university said.

As of Tuesday, the 20-year-old remained at Benton County jail on a charge of criminal possession of explosives. No bail has been set.

The investigation is ongoing.