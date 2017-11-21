Arkansas officer fired warning shot during chase, later disciplined, authorities say

Authorities say an Arkansas officer who fired a warning shot while pursuing a fleeing suspect has been disciplined.

According to a report from the Newport Police Department, officer Brian Bickel was dispatched to Darling Pharmacy, located at 1303 McLain St., about 3 a.m. Friday, and saw someone running from the business’s broken door to a gray Saturn outside.

In the chase that followed, officers pursued the driver through parts of Woodruff, Jackson and Cross counties at speeds reaching 120 mph.

Police said the driver exited his vehicle in Wynn and fled on foot. While running after him, Bickel fired a warning shot, according to the report.

The officer eventually lost sight of the individual, whom he described as a heavy-set black male wearing a hoodie.

In a news release Tuesday, the Newport Police Department said that Bickel had been disciplined for discharging his weapon.