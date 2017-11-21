Home / Latest News /
Arkansas officer fired warning shot during chase, later disciplined, authorities say
By Kally Patz
This article was published today at 4:13 p.m.
- Comments (2)
- aAFont Size
Authorities say an Arkansas officer who fired a warning shot while pursuing a fleeing suspect has been disciplined.
According to a report from the Newport Police Department, officer Brian Bickel was dispatched to Darling Pharmacy, located at 1303 McLain St., about 3 a.m. Friday, and saw someone running from the business’s broken door to a gray Saturn outside.
In the chase that followed, officers pursued the driver through parts of Woodruff, Jackson and Cross counties at speeds reaching 120 mph.
Police said the driver exited his vehicle in Wynn and fled on foot. While running after him, Bickel fired a warning shot, according to the report.
The officer eventually lost sight of the individual, whom he described as a heavy-set black male wearing a hoodie.
In a news release Tuesday, the Newport Police Department said that Bickel had been disciplined for discharging his weapon.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Arkansas officer fired warning shot during chase, later disciplined, authorities say
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 2 of 2 total comments
LRDawg says... November 21, 2017 at 5:37 p.m.
Should of been fired
( permalink | suggest removal )
BEARTRAP919 says... November 21, 2017 at 5:56 p.m.
This sounds so strange. Would it have been ok, if he had shot at the suspect, warning shot caused the suspect to put his run into High Gear Overdrive, Shot gave an extra Incentive to Move on Out.
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.