Attacked with pepper spray, iron after accusing girlfriend of cheating, Arkansan tells police
By Kally Patz
This article was published today at 2:34 p.m.
Comment (1)
Police say an Arkansas woman attacked her boyfriend with an iron and pepper spray after he accused her of cheating on him.
According to a report from the Jonesboro Police Department, the 49-year-old man confronted his girlfriend, 53, about the other man early Friday at a home in the 1700 block of Pineview Street.
During the argument that followed, the woman sprayed her boyfriend in the face with pepper spray and hit him in the head with an iron, authorities said.
When officers arrived, they noted that someone had broken multiple items in the residence and thrown clothing out the front door, but the woman was gone.
The 53-year-old named as a suspect in the report was not listed on the Craighead County jail's online inmate roster Tuesday afternoon.
rubythecat96gmailcom says... November 21, 2017 at 3 p.m.
I'm trying to visualize being struck by an iron. I mean an iron is normally not just laying around to be available to grab during a fit of anger.victim was probably just ticked that the housekeeping wasn't up to par. and during an argument do you say. hey wait here I've got to go find my pepper spray ? this woman was ready for him.
