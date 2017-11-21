Home / Latest News /
Man found shot in chest at Arkansas apartment complex dies hours later, police say
By Kally Patz
Police say a 38-year-old was fatally injured in a shooting at an Arkansas apartment complex Monday night.
According to a news release from the Pine Bluff Police Department, officers responded shortly before midnight to a shooting at the 1020 S. Linden St. complex, which is two blocks from Pine Bluff High School.
Authorities said they found Craig Shavers suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died about 8:50 a.m. Tuesday, authorities said.
Police did not identify a suspect in the release. The investigation is ongoing.
