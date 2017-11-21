Home / Latest News /
President Trump discounts sexual misconduct accusations against Alabama Senate candidate
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 2:45 p.m.
Comments (2)
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is discounting accusations of sexual misconduct against Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore, telling voters not to support his "liberal" rival.
Trump spoke to reporters Tuesday at the White House before leaving for a Thanksgiving break at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla. He said of the Alabama race: "We don't need a liberal person in there."
Six women have accused the Republican Moore of pursuing romantic relationships with them when they were teenagers and he was an assistant district attorney in his 30s. Two have accused him of assault or molestation. Moore has denied the allegations.
Of the accusations, Trump said that Moore "denies it."
Check back with Arkansas Online for updates on this developing story.
Comments on: President Trump discounts sexual misconduct accusations against Alabama Senate candidate
RBear says... November 21, 2017 at 3:08 p.m.
Oh, I can’t wait to see all the Trumpsters fall in line with their feckless leader after this stupid statement. I have never been more ashamed of the presidency than now. Let’s see how mindless his followers are or if they have the capacity to think on their own.
TimberTopper says... November 21, 2017 at 3:37 p.m.
What many people do not understand about Trump is that he will make a deal with the devil to get what he wants, and his wants rate above all others.
