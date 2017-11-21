Protesters rally against GOP tax plan at Arkansas DHS office

About two dozen sign-wielding protesters picketed in front of the Department of Human Services’ Main Street offices in Little Rock on Tuesday against the congressional Republicans’ tax plan.

The demonstration included a skit depicting a “fat cat,” and protesters chanted against cutting taxes for wealthy Americans. They specifically named Arkansas’ Walton and Stephens families as potential beneficiaries of the proposal.

Neal Sealy of Arkansas Community Organizations, the group behind the event, said the protest was held at the Human Services offices as “symbolism” because of the services offered by the office, such as Medicaid.

