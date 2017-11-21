Home / Latest News /
Sheriff's office: Dog shot with pellet gun outside Arkansas home
By Kally Patz
This article was published today at 4:59 p.m.
Authorities say an Arkansas couple’s dog was shot outside their residence Saturday.
According to a report from the Craighead County sheriff’s office, the couple let their cock-a-poo named Harley D out around noon at their Brookland home. When the animal returned, it was bleeding, the report states.
The dog's 54-year-old owner told deputies that a visit to a veterinarian revealed the dog was shot with a pellet gun, adding that it might have to undergo surgery for the wound.
No suspects were named on the report.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Sheriff's office: Dog shot with pellet gun outside Arkansas home
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.