Tuesday, November 21, 2017, 7:11 p.m.

Sheriff's office: Dog shot with pellet gun outside Arkansas home

By Kally Patz

This article was published today at 4:59 p.m.

Authorities say an Arkansas couple’s dog was shot outside their residence Saturday.

According to a report from the Craighead County sheriff’s office, the couple let their cock-a-poo named Harley D out around noon at their Brookland home. When the animal returned, it was bleeding, the report states.

The dog's 54-year-old owner told deputies that a visit to a veterinarian revealed the dog was shot with a pellet gun, adding that it might have to undergo surgery for the wound.

No suspects were named on the report.

