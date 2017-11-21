Sheriff's office: Dog shot with pellet gun outside Arkansas home

Authorities say an Arkansas couple’s dog was shot outside their residence Saturday.

According to a report from the Craighead County sheriff’s office, the couple let their cock-a-poo named Harley D out around noon at their Brookland home. When the animal returned, it was bleeding, the report states.

The dog's 54-year-old owner told deputies that a visit to a veterinarian revealed the dog was shot with a pellet gun, adding that it might have to undergo surgery for the wound.

No suspects were named on the report.