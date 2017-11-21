Spat in diner leads to gunfire, arrest

Police say a fight between two men ended in gunfire outside an Arkansas restaurant Sunday.

Officers responded to the alley behind Skinny J's, a restaurant at 205 N. Main St. in Jonesboro, shortly before 10 a.m., according to a report from the city's Police Department.

Witnesses said 20-year-old Matthew Eugene Taylor, a former employee of the eatery, had been arguing with a kitchen worker, Nakia Miller, when Miller pulled out a pistol and fired around 9:45 a.m. Authorities said the 42-year-old continued to fire, emptying the gun as Taylor fled.

Taylor reportedly suffered three gunshot wounds in the leg and was taken to a nearby hospital to receive treatment for injuries that were not life-threatening. In the emergency room, he told officers that Miller had threatened "to shoot his house up" a few days before the shooting, according to the report.

Miller was taken to Craighead County jail, where he remained Monday. He faces a first-degree battery charge.

