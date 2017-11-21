Home / Latest News /
Teen idol David Cassidy, 'Partridge Family' star, dies at 67
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 8:25 p.m.
LOS ANGELES — David Cassidy of The Partridge Family fame has at age 67.
Publicist JoAnn Geffen released a statement Tuesday evening saying Cassidy had died "surrounded by those he loved." No further details were immediately available, but Geffen said on Saturday that Cassidy was in a Fort Lauderdale, Florida, hospital suffering from organ failure.
The teen and pre-teen idol starred in the 1970s sitcom and sold millions of records as the musical group's lead singer.
The Partridge Family aired from 1970-74 and was intended at first as a vehicle for Shirley Jones, the Oscar-winning actress and Cassidy's stepmother. Jones played Shirley Partridge, a widow with five children with whom she forms a popular act that travels on a psychedelic bus. The cast featured Cassidy as eldest son and family heartthrob Keith Partridge.
TravisBickle says... November 21, 2017 at 9:18 p.m.
Bummer.
ARMNAR says... November 21, 2017 at 9:21 p.m.
He was so much more than "Keith Partridge." An amazing talent.
