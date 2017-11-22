$11,000 worth of tools reported stolen from Little Rock construction contractor

An estimated $11,000 worth of tools and supplies were stolen from the Little Rock office of a construction contractor early Tuesday, police said.

Shortly before 10 a.m., the owner of Daniel Utility Construction, Inc. reported to police that intruders earlier that morning entered the business' property at 9715 Colonel Glenn Road by detaching the wooden fence on the west side.

Then the burglars forced the office's west side door open with an unknown object and stole about $11,000 worth of concrete saws, chainsaws, generators and other cordless tools and drills, the owner reportedly told police.

Police have named no suspects, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.