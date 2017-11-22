Arkansas man accused of raping young girl multiple times, filings show

A north Arkansas man is accused of having sexual contact with a young girl on multiple occasions earlier this year, according to court filings.

On Aug. 11, a deputy with the Boone County sheriff's office was dispatched to an Everton residence in reference to a sexual assault.

There, the mother of a 4-year-old girl said that one of her children had been been molested by 54-year-old John Wise of Harrison, authorities said. The girl had described Wise lifting her shirt and inappropriately touching her, the mother told police.

Wise faces two counts of rape for assaults that were reported to have occurred Feb. 1 and March 31, according to an affidavit filed Wednesday in Boone County Circuit Court.

The child told authorities that Wise on about 15 occasions took her to his bedroom and told her to “get naked” and do the “boy dance,” investigators wrote in the affidavit.

She said Wise on three occasions also inappropriately touched her and took pictures of her while she was lying on a bed, the document noted.

During an initial interview Aug. 16 with investigators, Wise denied having sexual contact with the child, authorities said. Two days later, he admitted to having physical contact on two occasions with the girl while “applying cream on a rash,” the affidavit said.

Everton, a town of about 170 residents in Boone County, is about 133 miles north of Little Rock.