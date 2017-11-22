Gobble again: How to make Thursday’s leftover turkey into something other than sandwiches

The turkey isn't even cooked yet, and we're already thinking about what we're going to make with all of the leftovers.

Sure you can always enjoy seconds and thirds of the full Thanksgiving spread. And then there are sandwiches and soup. But if you're not one for eating the same thing again and again and you've got plenty of leftover turkey come Friday, the following recipes will help make use of every last bit of meat while still feeling and tasting like a whole new dish.

But one needn't have leftover turkey to enjoy these recipes, rotisserie chicken will work just as well.

Tips for making the most of your leftovers:

• Promptly refrigerate any uneaten turkey within two hours of when it came out of the oven. If you planned for leftovers, pack and refrigerate them as soon as you've finished carving the turkey.

• Assuming it was cooked and stored properly leftover turkey is safe to eat for three to five days. This means foods cooked and served on Thursday (Thanksgiving Day) will be safe to eat until Monday.

• To prolong the life of your leftovers, consider freezing them. Frozen food is safe to consume indefinitely, although texture and flavor will deteriorate after one month. Once defrosted, the three to five days rule still applies.

• Leftover cooked turkey can be eaten cold, but if a hot dish is desired, leftovers should be thoroughly reheated to 165 degrees. Leftover gravies and pan sauces should be brought to a full, rolling boil.

Turkey Stuffed Pasta

1 (12-ounce) box jumbo shells

1 pound shredded or diced leftover turkey

1 (15-ounce) container ricotta cheese

2 cups shredded mozzarella, divided use

1 teaspoon dried basil

½ teaspoon dried oregano

2 cloves garlic, minced

Crushed red pepper flakes, to taste

Salt and ground black pepper, to taste

1 egg

Olive oil

2 cups tomato pasta sauce

Heat oven to 375 degrees.

Cook shells for stuffing according to package directions.

Meanwhile, combine turkey, ricotta, 1 cup of the mozzarella, the basil, oregano and garlic. Season to taste with crushed red pepper flakes, salt and black pepper. Add egg and mix well.

Drain shells. Cool briefly.

Coat the bottom of a large casserole dish with olive oil. Stuff shells with turkey mixture. Arrange shells, opening side up, in a single layer in the prepared casserole dish. Pour tomato sauce over shells. Sprinkle with the remaining cheese. Cover and bake 30 minutes. Remove foil and bake 5 minute more or until cheese is browned.

Makes about 6 servings.

Recipe from Kelly Brant

Turkey Stroganoff on Toast

1 large onion

2 cloves garlic

¾ to 1 pound cooked turkey

1 cup PLUS 2 tablespoons chicken or turkey broth

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 tablespoon Spanish smoked paprika, plus more to taste

1 tablespoon tomato paste

1 teaspoon whole-grain mustard

½ cup sour cream, divided use

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

4 large slices sourdough bread

Leaves from 2 to 4 stems flat-leaf parsley

Cut the onion in half, then into very thin half-moon slices. Use the flat side of a chef's knife to crush the garlic (like you mean it). Use your clean hands to shred the turkey into strips or bite-size pieces. Pour the broth into a microwave-safe cup; heat in the microwave 100 percent power for about 30 seconds or until it's quite hot.

Heat the oil in a large saute pan over medium heat. Once the oil shimmers, stir in the onion. Cook for about 10 minutes, stirring occasionally, then stir in the garlic. Sprinkle the tablespoon of smoked paprika over the onion and garlic, then clear a space at the center of the pan and drop in the tomato paste. Cook for 2 minutes, then stir it in until incorporated.

Pour in the hot broth, stirring to blend it, then add the turkey. Cook for about 3 minutes, then reduce the heat to medium-low; stir in the mustard and about one-third of the sour cream until well combined. Cook just until warmed through. Taste, and season with salt, pepper and/or smoked paprika, as needed.

Meanwhile, toast the bread, then place a piece on each plate. Coarsely chop the parsley (to taste). Top each piece of toasted bread with equal amounts of the stroganoff, then dollop some of the remaining sour cream on each one. Garnish with the parsley; serve warm.

Makes 4 servings.

Recipe adapted from Posh Toast: Over 70 Glorious Things on Toast by Emily Kydd via Bonnie Benwick in The Washington Post

Turkey and Greens Salad With Pumpkin Vinaigrette and Roasted Apples

2 large tart apples (such as granny smith), cut into 1-inch cubes (unpeeled), about 3 cups

Olive oil spray

2½ teaspoons fresh minced rosemary, divided use

½ teaspoon kosher salt

¼ cup pumpkin puree

1 tablespoon water

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

1 tablespoon maple syrup

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 teaspoon minced shallot

Ground black pepper

5 cups baby spinach or kale, or other hearty greens

½ cup baby tomatoes, halved or quartered

1½ cups shredded cooked white meat turkey or chicken

¼ cup marcona almonds

Heat oven to 425 degrees.

Place the cubed apples on a parchment-lined baking tray and coat with an olive oil mister to coat the cubes. Sprinkle on 2 teaspoons of the minced rosemary and the salt, and gently toss the cubes to coat. Bake just until tender and edges are starting to turn golden, about 12 minutes.

Remove from oven and set aside to cool just a few minutes. While the apples are roasting, make the vinaigrette. Place the pumpkin puree, water, vinegar and maple syrup in a small bowl. Whisk the olive oil into the mixture until well-blended. Add the remaining rosemary, the shallot and black pepper and stir.

To assemble the salad: Place the spinach in a bowl or platter and top with the tomatoes, turkey, almonds and warm, roasted apples. Drizzle with pumpkin vinaigrette, toss, and serve.

Makes 4 servings.

Recipe from Melissa d'Arabian for The Associated Press

Turkey Tamale Pie

2 cups chicken broth

2 cups milk

1 cup polenta or cornmeal

½ pound ounces sharp white cheddar cheese shredded, divided use

Salt and ground black pepper

2 to 4 tablespoons butter

2 cups shredded leftover turkey

1 cup leftover gravy

1½ cups red enchilada sauce

2 tablespoons chile powder

2 teaspoons smoked paprika

½ teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 teaspoon cumin

1 red pepper, diced

1½ cups canned black beans, rinsed and drained

Desired garnishes: Diced avocado, cilantro, salsa, pomegranate arils, queso fresco or cotija cheese, crumbled and crushed tortilla chips

Heat oven to 375 degrees.

Pour chicken broth and milk into a high-sided skillet and bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce heat to medium and slowly whisk in the polenta. Cook, stirring frequently, until polenta is soft and thick, 15 to 20 minutes. Stir in half of the cheddar cheese and 2 tablespoons of butter. Season with salt and pepper. If the polenta seems a little thick you can add a tablespoon of butter or extra milk.

While polenta is cooking, mix together turkey, gravy, red enchilada sauce, chile powder, smoked paprika, cayenne pepper, cumin, salt and pepper in mixing bowl. Stir in red pepper and black beans. Once the polenta is done cooking, smooth it out into a single layer and then pour the turkey tamale mixture over, spreading it in an even layer. Top with remaining 4 ounces shredded cheddar cheese.

Bake 25 to 30 minutes or until the pie is bubbling and the cheese is melted. Allow to sit 5 to 10 minutes, and then serve with avocado, cilantro, salsa, pomegranate arils, queso fresco or cotija cheese and tortilla chips.

Makes 6 to 8 servings.

Recipe adapted from halfbakedharvest.com via Gretchen McKay in the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Cajun-Style Stew With Andouille and Turkey

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

8 ounces tasso ham or other smoked ham, cut into 3/4-inch pieces

12 ounces andouille sausage, sliced 1/4-inch thick

1 green bell pepper, cored and thinly sliced

½ medium yellow onion, thinly sliced

2 ribs celery, thinly sliced

4 cloves garlic, minced

2 tablespoons tomato paste

1½ cups amber beer

2 cups chicken broth

¾ teaspoon dry thyme

¾ teaspoon dry oregano

½ teaspoon cayenne pepper

½ teaspoon ground cumin

1½ teaspoons chile powder

1 teaspoon kosher salt

¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

2 cups roughly shredded cooked turkey

4 cups cooked long-grain white rice, for serving

4 tablespoons chopped flat-leaf parsley, for garnish

Heat the oil in a large pot over medium-high heat. Add the ham and sausage and cook, stirring occasionally, until browned around the edges, about 5 minutes. Add the pepper, onion, and celery and cook until translucent, about 4 minutes. Add the garlic and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute.

Add the tomato paste and stir to coat the meat and vegetables. Cook until the paste deepens to a rust color, about 4 minutes. Add the beer and broth, and stir to combine, scraping up any brown bits from the bottom of the pot. Add the thyme, oregano, cayenne, cumin, chile powder, salt, pepper, and turkey meat, and stir to combine.

Reduce to a simmer and cook, covered, until the flavors have blended and the sauce is flavorful, about 20 minutes. Serve over cooked rice, garnished with parsley.

Makes about 8 servings.

Culinary Institute of America for The Associated Press

