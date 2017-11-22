Subscribe Register Login
Wednesday, November 22, 2017, 5:24 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Man fatally shot at complex in PB

By Arkansas Online

This article was published today at 3:07 a.m.

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


Police said a 38-year-old was fatally shot Monday night at a Pine Bluff apartment complex.

Officers responded shortly before midnight to a shooting at the 1020 S. Linden St. complex, according to a news release from the Pine Bluff Police Department. The complex is two blocks from Pine Bluff High School.

Authorities said they found Craig Shavers suffering from a gunshot wound in the chest. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died about 8:50 a.m. Tuesday, authorities said.

Police did not identify a suspect in the news release. The investigation is ongoing.

State Desk on 11/22/2017

Print Headline: Man fatally shot at complex in PB

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Man fatally shot at complex in PB

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online