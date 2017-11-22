Man fatally shot at complex in PB
Police said a 38-year-old was fatally shot Monday night at a Pine Bluff apartment complex.
Officers responded shortly before midnight to a shooting at the 1020 S. Linden St. complex, according to a news release from the Pine Bluff Police Department. The complex is two blocks from Pine Bluff High School.
Authorities said they found Craig Shavers suffering from a gunshot wound in the chest. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died about 8:50 a.m. Tuesday, authorities said.
Police did not identify a suspect in the news release. The investigation is ongoing.
