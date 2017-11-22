Home / Latest News /
Man hit by gunfire during Arkansas motel burglary pleads guilty
This article was published today at 9:59 a.m.
One of four people charged in a break-in at a Hot Springs motel room that resulted in the occupant opening fire earlier this year has pleaded guilty to a charge of residential burglary.
Bobby Jack Smith, 30, entered the plea Monday in Garland County Circuit Court, and was sentenced to five years' supervised probation, fined $1,000 and ordered to pay $420 in court costs, the Hot Springs Sentinel-Record reported.
The break-in happened May 9 at the Econo Lodge at 1204 Central Ave. Police said a Texas man answered a knock on the door to his room, at which point he was struck in the face by one assailant.
Four people — Brandon Folsom, 31; Smith; Jakota Jack Clay, 29; and Autumn Polston, 27 — then knocked the man down, authorities said.
The victim, who was holding a handgun, reportedly then fired a shot that struck Folsom and Smith.
Polston remains in custody in lieu of $15,000 bond and is set for a disposition hearing on Dec. 12. Folsom, who is currently in prison on unrelated charges, is set to stand trial Dec. 7. Clay remained in custody Tuesday in lieu of $25,000 bond and is set to stand trial Jan. 10. All three face a charge of residential burglary and a misdemeanor count of third-degree battery.
Reporter Brandon Riddle and the Hot Springs Sentinel-Record contributed to this story.
