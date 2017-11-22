Man robbed in Little Rock by assailant who asked for directions, police say

A man was robbed outside his Little Rock home early Wednesday, according to a police report.

The 50-year-old victim told officers he was leaving his house on College Street near 13th Street about 5 a.m. when a man walked up behind him and asked about the location of the bus terminal, the report said.

Then the man pushed the victim down, took his wallet and ran south, the victim told authorities. No injuries were reported.

Police have named no suspects, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.