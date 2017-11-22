Home / Latest News /
Man robbed in Little Rock by assailant who asked for directions, police say
This article was published today at 10:24 a.m.
A man was robbed outside his Little Rock home early Wednesday, according to a police report.
The 50-year-old victim told officers he was leaving his house on College Street near 13th Street about 5 a.m. when a man walked up behind him and asked about the location of the bus terminal, the report said.
Then the man pushed the victim down, took his wallet and ran south, the victim told authorities. No injuries were reported.
Police have named no suspects, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Man robbed in Little Rock by assailant who asked for directions, police say
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.