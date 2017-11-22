Ex-Hog Darren McFadden 'surprised,' frustrated by lack of work with Dallas Cowboys

FRISCO, Texas -- Darren McFadden (Arkansas Razorbacks, Pulaski Oak Grove) has played one snap this season for the Dallas Cowboys. He lost 2 yards on a carry against the Atlanta Falcons two weeks ago.

But McFadden thought he may get more opportunities going forward with Ezekiel Elliott serving a six-game suspension. That, however, is not the case.

In fact, the Cowboys opted to have McFadden inactive for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles and carry just two running backs in Alfred Morris and Rod Smith.

"Surprised the hell out of me," McFadden said. "But that's what they decided, man. That's just what it is right now.

"It's very frustrating, but at the end of the day they make their decisions, and I can't do nothing but roll with them."

McFadden, 30, is set to become a free agent and will contemplate his future after the season.

"When the offseason gets here, I'll sit down and think about it," McFadden said. "Try to get away from the game for a little while and just make a decision from there."

