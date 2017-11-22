Memphis chief picked to lead Little Rock Fire Department

A 22-year veteran of the Memphis Fire Department will serve as Little Rock's next fire chief, the city announced Wednesday.

Delphone Hubbard, 50, was selected from more than 56 candidates who applied since Chief Gregory Summers announced his retirement in August after more than eight years at the helm.

"In searching for a fire chief, I was looking for someone who is dedicated to fire safety and community involvement," City Manager Bruce Moore said in a news release. "[Hubbard] has the experience and skills necessary to step in and lead the Little Rock Fire Department to greater success."

Hubbard joined Memphis Fire Services as a private and emergency medical tech in 1995, per the release. He was a battalion chief from 2010 to 2016 and has served as division chief since 2016.

Moore narrowed down the search for a new chief to two finalists in late October: Hubbard and Patrick Dunn, the chief in San Angelo, Texas, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported.

In his cover letter, Hubbard said he was seeking a position that provided more room to grow.

He said he has a four-part plan to implement if selected that includes doing a community risk assessment, creating a professional development and succession plan for top officers, analyzing capital assets and assessing his workforce.