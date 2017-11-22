Home / Latest News /
Reporter on Little Rock's ABC affiliate leaving for out-of-state job
This article was published today at 9:05 a.m.
- Comment (1)
- aAFont Size
Use the form below to sign up for any or all of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's free newsletters:
After more than a year at the Little Rock's ABC affiliate, a reporter and fill-in anchor is leaving the station for a job in Tennessee.
Elisabeth Armstrong wrote on her Twitter account that Wednesday was her last day at KATV. She will soon join WZTV, Fox 17, in Nashville.
“Feeling thankful and blessed for the last year and a half,” she wrote.
In a tweet, KATV News Director Nick Genty called Armstrong a "great reporter, anchor and journalist.”
Armstrong returned to KATV in April 2016 after previously interning for the station in 2014. She also previously worked as a morning news anchor at Tyler, Texas NBC affiliate KETK-TV.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment on: Reporter on Little Rock's ABC affiliate leaving for out-of-state job
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment
JPRoland says... November 22, 2017 at 9:46 a.m.
Awesome! A news reporter stayed for a year and a half in Little Rock! Geez...this is news?
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.