Reporter on Little Rock's ABC affiliate leaving for out-of-state job

After more than a year at the Little Rock's ABC affiliate, a reporter and fill-in anchor is leaving the station for a job in Tennessee.

Elisabeth Armstrong wrote on her Twitter account that Wednesday was her last day at KATV. She will soon join WZTV, Fox 17, in Nashville.

“Feeling thankful and blessed for the last year and a half,” she wrote.

In a tweet, KATV News Director Nick Genty called Armstrong a "great reporter, anchor and journalist.”

Armstrong returned to KATV in April 2016 after previously interning for the station in 2014. She also previously worked as a morning news anchor at Tyler, Texas NBC affiliate KETK-TV.