Home / Latest News /
New allegations against Charlie Rose emerge from women at CBS News
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 12:39 p.m.
Use the form below to sign up for any or all of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's free newsletters:
NEW YORK — The morning show where Charlie Rose worked until being fired Tuesday is reporting that two women at CBS News claim that Rose grabbed them inappropriately, with one saying he also whispered a sexual innuendo.
The accusations came to light after CBS News President David Rhodes fired the host on Tuesday for what he called "extremely disturbing and intolerable behavior" by Rose toward women at his PBS talk show. PBS has also cut ties to Rose.
CBS This Morning said three women at CBS have reported misconduct by Rose. The network said one didn't want details of her accusations made public, and all three requested anonymity. Rose has apologized for his actions.
Rose's former co-host Gayle King said Wednesday that it's important to keep reporting on the story.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: New allegations against Charlie Rose emerge from women at CBS News
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.