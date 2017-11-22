Permits worth nearly $4M issued for apartments across from Little Rock's 'Designing Women' home
Two building permits with a total value close to $4 million have been obtained to begin construction on a proposed 35-unit apartment complex on the 1300 block of South Scott Street.
Preliminary dirt and plumbing work already has begun on Villa View at SOMA, a three-story, two-building development at 1300 Scott St. and 1320 Scott St., which is on the west side of Scott and across the street from the Villa Marre, a house featured on the 1980s sitcom Designing Women, and the historic Rozelle-Murphy House.
The apartment complex, expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2018, will include 11 two-bedroom units and 24 one-bedroom units. The ground-floor units will have porches of "varying sizes and configurations" and walkways connecting to sidewalks fronting Scott, according to the Lassiter Group, which is part of Scott Street Investments LLC, the property's owner.
-- Noel Oman
RBear says... November 22, 2017 at 7:18 a.m.
More urban living in the SOMA area. That area will continue to grow as more millennials and others find living in close proximity to the urban core can offer so many benefits. What's even better is that residents in the area can take the #2 or #16 buses into the core with easy access to the Creative Corridor. The only challenge is the ending time of the routes. But that's what Uber and Lyft are for. Projects like this serve as a catalyst for greater growth deeper into SOMA.
