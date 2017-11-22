2 in ski masks, including one armed with handgun, rob truck driver at North Little Rock gas station, police say

Two robbers stole five cartons of cigarettes from a truck driver Friday outside a North Little Rock convenience store, police said.

Officers with the North Little Rock Police Department were called around 9:20 a.m. that day to the Mapco at 3401 John F. Kennedy Blvd., according to a report.

The 33-year-old victim said two black men between the ages of 20 and 30 entered the back of his tractor-trailer.

“We gotta eat, we gotta eat,” one robber armed with a handgun reportedly said.

The pair then grabbed $300 worth of cigarettes and fled in a white Nissan Altima on D Avenue in North Little Rock, according to authorities.

Police described the pair as having a medium build and wearing ski masks at the time of the robbery.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.