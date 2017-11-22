Piggott man dies in head-on crash

An 88-year-old man died in Greene County on Monday after a head-on collision caused his vehicle to flip four times, authorities said.

According to a preliminary report from Arkansas State Police, Harold Hanna of Piggott was driving north on U.S. 49 when his 2014 Chevrolet crossed the centerline and collided with a southbound 2011 Hyundai about 12:20 p.m.

The Chevrolet went off the road and flipped four times before coming to a rest upside down, state police said. Hanna suffered fatal injuries.

Two others were listed on the report as being hurt in the crash, though it didn't include their identities or the extent of the injuries.

[FATAL WRECKS: Complete coverage of deadly crashes in Arkansas]

Conditions at the time of the wreck were reported to be clear and dry.

Metro on 11/22/2017