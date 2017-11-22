Subscribe Register Login
Wednesday, November 22, 2017, 12:15 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Police: 2 central Arkansas residents arrested after drugs found in home where teens present

By Brandon Riddle

This article was published today at 9:42 a.m.

christina-george-36-and-stephen-martin-39-both-of-jacksonville

PHOTO BY PULASKI COUNTY JAIL

Christina George, 36, and Stephen Martin, 39, both of Jacksonville

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


Two Jacksonville residents have been arrested after drugs were found inside a home with two teenagers present, police said.

Christina George, 36, and Stephen Martin, 39, were each arrested on a charge of endangering the welfare of a minor as well as drug-related counts. Martin faces an additional charge of carrying a weapon.

Detectives with the Jacksonville Police Department responded Tuesday to a residence in the 700 block of Graham Road in reference to a “complaint of narcotics,” according to a police report.

There, authorities spoke with George. Martin attempted to evade officers by exiting the back of the home, police said.

Two teenagers — ages 14 and 15 — were in the living room as police responded, the report states.

The residence smelled strongly of burnt marijuana, detectives noted.

During a search, investigators found a metal grinder and small portions of hand-rolled marijuana cigarettes, the report said.

Records show Martin remained at the Pulaski County jail as of Wednesday morning. George’s name did not appear in an online inmate roster.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on: Police: 2 central Arkansas residents arrested after drugs found in home where teens present

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment

LRDawg says... November 22, 2017 at 11:22 a.m.

Scary pics

( | suggest removal )

  • page
  • 1
Click here to make a comment

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online