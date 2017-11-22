Home / Latest News /
Police: 2 central Arkansas residents arrested after drugs found in home where teens present
This article was published today at 9:42 a.m.
- Comment (1)
Two Jacksonville residents have been arrested after drugs were found inside a home with two teenagers present, police said.
Christina George, 36, and Stephen Martin, 39, were each arrested on a charge of endangering the welfare of a minor as well as drug-related counts. Martin faces an additional charge of carrying a weapon.
Detectives with the Jacksonville Police Department responded Tuesday to a residence in the 700 block of Graham Road in reference to a “complaint of narcotics,” according to a police report.
There, authorities spoke with George. Martin attempted to evade officers by exiting the back of the home, police said.
Two teenagers — ages 14 and 15 — were in the living room as police responded, the report states.
The residence smelled strongly of burnt marijuana, detectives noted.
During a search, investigators found a metal grinder and small portions of hand-rolled marijuana cigarettes, the report said.
Records show Martin remained at the Pulaski County jail as of Wednesday morning. George’s name did not appear in an online inmate roster.
LRDawg says... November 22, 2017 at 11:22 a.m.
Scary pics
