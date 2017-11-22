Police: 2 central Arkansas residents arrested after drugs found in home where teens present

Two Jacksonville residents have been arrested after drugs were found inside a home with two teenagers present, police said.

Christina George, 36, and Stephen Martin, 39, were each arrested on a charge of endangering the welfare of a minor as well as drug-related counts. Martin faces an additional charge of carrying a weapon.

Detectives with the Jacksonville Police Department responded Tuesday to a residence in the 700 block of Graham Road in reference to a “complaint of narcotics,” according to a police report.

There, authorities spoke with George. Martin attempted to evade officers by exiting the back of the home, police said.

Two teenagers — ages 14 and 15 — were in the living room as police responded, the report states.

The residence smelled strongly of burnt marijuana, detectives noted.

During a search, investigators found a metal grinder and small portions of hand-rolled marijuana cigarettes, the report said.

Records show Martin remained at the Pulaski County jail as of Wednesday morning. George’s name did not appear in an online inmate roster.