Police in Little Rock investigating after girl, 16, injured in shooting
This article was published today at 1:24 p.m.
Little Rock police are investigating after a 16-year-old girl was shot Wednesday, according to a department spokesman.
Lt. Michael Ford, an agency spokesman, said the teenage shooting victim showed up to CHI St. Vincent Infirmary on Wednesday.
He said authorities have not found a crime scene and the medical condition of the teenager was unknown.
