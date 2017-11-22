Subscribe Register Login
Wednesday, November 22, 2017, 3:08 p.m.

Police in Little Rock investigating after girl, 16, injured in shooting

By Ryan Tarinelli

This article was published today at 1:24 p.m.

Little Rock police are investigating after a 16-year-old girl was shot Wednesday, according to a department spokesman.

Lt. Michael Ford, an agency spokesman, said the teenage shooting victim showed up to CHI St. Vincent Infirmary on Wednesday.

He said authorities have not found a crime scene and the medical condition of the teenager was unknown.

