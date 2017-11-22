Police: North Little Rock man arrested after high-speed chase on Interstate 40

Police say a man led authorities on a vehicle chase that reached speeds greater than 100 mph Tuesday afternoon in North Little Rock.

Keith Marshall, 31, of North Little Rock was ultimately arrested on a charge of fleeing at the intersection of Northshore Drive and Young Road, which is just east of Interstate 430 and Crystal Hill Road.

Around 3:15 p.m., an officer attempted to stop a white Chevrolet Impala for fictitious tags as well as unsafe driving, according to a North Little Rock Police Department report.

The driver, later identified as Marshall, pulled over briefly at the on-ramp to Interstate 40 before speeding away onto the interstate when an officer began to approach.

Marshall cut in and out of traffic at speeds “well over 100 mph” as he fled, and at one point drove onto an I-40 shoulder, the report stated.

Another officer spotted the vehicle a short time later as it traveled in the 8000 block of Crystal Hill Road and onto Northshore Drive.

Near the dead-end of that road, police said, Marshall tried to turn around and drive back toward Crystal Hill Road. He was arrested after police deployed spike strips to deflate his tires.

Marshall remained at the Pulaski County jail as of Wednesday morning.