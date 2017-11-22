Robbers steal air compressor from man at Little Rock mobile home park, victim tells police

Two robbers stole an air compressor from a man at his Little Rock home after the victim advised he had no money, authorities said.

Officers responded around 10 p.m. Tuesday to Shackleford Mobile Home Park, 4023 S. Shackleford Road, in reference to a robbery, according to a police report.

The 23-year-old victim said that two Hispanic males came to his door. When the man answered, the pair asked for money, according to authorities.

One had a gun in his hand but did not point it at him, the victim said.

The robbers were able to take an air compressor before fleeing in a silver Chevrolet Monte Carlo with tinted windows, the report states.

Police described one robber as standing about 5 feet 7 inches tall. The other stands about 5 feet 6 inches tall.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.