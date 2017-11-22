Central Arkansas Thanksgiving closings

The following state, federal and local government offices' schedules may be affected by the Thanksgiving Day holiday Thursday.

GARBAGE COLLECTION

Cammack Village: Thursday routes will run Friday.

Jacksonville: Today's and Thursday's routes will run today.

Little Rock: Thursday's routes will be picked up Friday. Friday's routes will be picked up Saturday.

Little Rock Recycling: Thursday's routes will be picked up Friday. Friday's routes will be picked up Saturday.

Maumelle: Friday routes will run Monday. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday routes will run one day late.

North Little Rock: Thursday and Friday routes will run one day late.

Sherwood: Thursday routes will be picked up today. Friday routes will be picked up Monday.

Wrightsville: Regular schedule.

Unincorporated areas of Pulaski County:

North of the river: Thursday's routes will be picked up Friday. Friday's routes will be picked up Saturday.

South of the river: Thursday's routes will be picked up Friday. Friday's routes will be picked up Saturday.

GOVERNMENT OFFICES

Cammack Village: Offices will close at noon today and will be closed Thursday and Friday.

Jacksonville: Offices will be closed Thursday and Friday.

Little Rock Water Reclamation Authority: Offices will be closed Thursday and Friday.

Little Rock: Offices will be closed Thursday.

Maumelle: Offices will be closed Thursday and Friday.

North Little Rock: Offices will be closed Thursday and Friday.

Sherwood: Offices will be closed Thursday and Friday.

Wrightsville: Offices will be closed Thursday and Friday.

Pulaski County: Offices will be closed Thursday and Friday.

Pulaski County Courthouse: Offices will be closed Thursday and Friday.

State: Offices will be closed Thursday and Friday.

Federal: Offices will be closed Thursday.

State Capitol: Offices will be closed Thursday and Friday.

POST OFFICE

Offices will be closed Thursday. Delivery routes will not run and drop-off boxes will not be checked.

LIBRARIES

Central Arkansas Library System: Will close at 6 p.m. today and will be closed Thursday, Friday and Sunday. Open regular hours Saturday.

North Little Rock Laman Library: Will close at 5 p.m. today and remain closed Thursday and Friday. Open regular hours Saturday.

Clinton Presidential Center: Closed Thursday. Open regular hours Friday.

SCHOOLS

Jacksonville North Pulaski: School is out of session and offices will be closed today, Thursday and Friday.

Little Rock: School is out of session and offices will be closed Thursday and Friday.

North Little Rock: School is out of session and offices will be closed today, Thursday and Friday.

Pulaski County Special: School is out of session and offices will be closed Thursday and Friday.

ROCK REGION METRO

Offices will be closed Thursday and Friday. Buses and River Rail streetcars will not run Thursday.

CENTRAL ARKANSAS WATER

Offices will be closed Thursday and Friday.

PARKING

The Little Rock parking enforcement unit won't give tickets for metered and timed spaces Thursday in observance of Thanksgiving Day. The Friday after Thanksgiving is always a free day for metered parking and timed spaces under the city's parking ordinance. However, metered parking at the airport will be enforced at all times.

