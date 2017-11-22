UA forms search committee for athletics director

— A seven-member search committee has been appointed to help Arkansas find a new athletics director.

The search committee is comprised of Arkansas women's track & field coach Lance Harter; former Arkansas golfer and LPGA Tour member Stacy Lewis; former Arkansas quarterback Bill Montgomery; University of Arkansas professors Gerald Jordan and Peter Mackeith; Razorback Foundation Board of Directors member Rick Massey; and Ben Hyneman, chairman of the UA Board of Trustees.

The committee was formed by UA Chancellor Joseph Steinmetz and Interim Athletics Director Julie Cromer Peoples.

“I sought to assemble a committee representative of the university, spanning past and present in our academics and athletics history, with knowledge and perspective about Arkansas, and, notably an appreciation of the source of pride the Razorbacks are for the state of Arkansas,” Steinmetz said. “I have great faith in the approach that each of these advisors will bring to the process and I’d like to thank these folks for their time in this endeavor.”

It is unclear when the committee will meet. No public deadline has been announced for naming an athletics director to replace Jeff Long, who was fired for convenience last Wednesday.

Calls from the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette to three committee members were not immediately returned.