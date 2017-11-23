Arkansas man dies after camper becomes 'fully engulfed' in flames, police say

A 22-year-old Arkansas man died after the camper he was in became “fully engulfed” in flames Tuesday night, state police said.

First responders found Michael Lindsey of Watson inside a camper parked in the yard of 4038 Arkansas 1 North. They and neighbors were unable to get him out, and he died, Desha County sheriff’s office investigator Ronnie Bearden said.

The 20-foot camper caught fire about 8 p.m. Tuesday, Bearden said. It was a total loss.

State police are investigating the cause of the fire.

Lindsey’s body was sent to the state Crime Laboratory to determine his cause of death, state police spokesman Liz Chapman said.