Arkansas officer wounded during fatal shooting released from hospital
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 12:36 p.m.
BATESVILLE — An Arkansas police officer who was wounded in a shooting that left a man dead earlier this month has been released from a hospital.
KAIT-TV reports that Batesville Officer Michael Dickinson was released Wednesday after being wounded in the Nov. 3 shooting that left 44-year-old Marvin Stair dead.
Details of Dickinson's injuries haven't been released, but Police Chief Alan Cockrell said he faces a lengthy recovery and it isn't known if he'll be able to return to police work.
Arkansas State Police have said Dickinson was investigating a domestic disturbance when he was shot by Stair. State police say Dickinson returned fire and called for help and other officers fatally shot when Stair he air when pointed a rifle at them as they arrived.
State police are investigating the shooting.
