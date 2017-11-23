Arkansas officer wounded during fatal shooting released from hospital

BATESVILLE — An Arkansas police officer who was wounded in a shooting that left a man dead earlier this month has been released from a hospital.

KAIT-TV reports that Batesville Officer Michael Dickinson was released Wednesday after being wounded in the Nov. 3 shooting that left 44-year-old Marvin Stair dead.

Details of Dickinson's injuries haven't been released, but Police Chief Alan Cockrell said he faces a lengthy recovery and it isn't known if he'll be able to return to police work.

Arkansas State Police have said Dickinson was investigating a domestic disturbance when he was shot by Stair. State police say Dickinson returned fire and called for help and other officers fatally shot when Stair he air when pointed a rifle at them as they arrived.

State police are investigating the shooting.