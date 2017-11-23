Subscribe Register Login
Thursday, November 23, 2017, 1:30 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

Arkansas panel to review new base for Ten Commandments monument

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 9:49 a.m.

arkansas-secretary-of-state-staff-members-clean-up-the-broken-pieces-of-the-ten-commandments-monument-on-the-state-capitol-grounds-june-28-after-it-was-smashed-by-a-car-that-morning-a-day-after-it-was-installed-a-replacement-monument-has-been-completed-but-not-yet-installed

PHOTO BY SPECIAL TO THE DEMOCRAT-GAZETTE

Arkansas secretary of state staff members clean up the broken pieces of the Ten Commandments monument on the state Capitol grounds June 28 after it was smashed by a car that morning, a day after it was installed. A replacement monument has been completed but not yet installed.


Use the form below to sign up for any or all of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's free newsletters:

















LITTLE ROCK — A subcommittee of the Arts and Grounds Commission at the Arkansas state Capitol will meet next month to review new plans for a Ten Commandments monument.

The previous set of commandments was knocked over less than 24 hours after it went up in June.

At the open meeting, the panel will review changes proposed for the monument's base. If the changes are approved, a public hearing would follow at a later date.

A judge last week found that the man accused of knocking over the replica of Moses' tablets was not competent to stand trial. Michael Tate Reed of Van Buren accused of knocking over Oklahoma's Ten Commandments monument in 2014. Prosecutors decided not to pursue criminal charges.

A second Ten Commandments monument for Arkansas has already been built.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on: Arkansas panel to review new base for Ten Commandments monument

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment

RBear says... November 23, 2017 at 10:37 a.m.

How about no base and no monument to keep with the founders' intention of separation of church and state.

( | suggest removal )

  • page
  • 1
Click here to make a comment

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online