Home / Latest News /
Arkansas panel to review new base for Ten Commandments monument
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 9:49 a.m.
- Comment (1)
- aAFont Size
Use the form below to sign up for any or all of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's free newsletters:
LITTLE ROCK — A subcommittee of the Arts and Grounds Commission at the Arkansas state Capitol will meet next month to review new plans for a Ten Commandments monument.
The previous set of commandments was knocked over less than 24 hours after it went up in June.
At the open meeting, the panel will review changes proposed for the monument's base. If the changes are approved, a public hearing would follow at a later date.
A judge last week found that the man accused of knocking over the replica of Moses' tablets was not competent to stand trial. Michael Tate Reed of Van Buren accused of knocking over Oklahoma's Ten Commandments monument in 2014. Prosecutors decided not to pursue criminal charges.
A second Ten Commandments monument for Arkansas has already been built.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment on: Arkansas panel to review new base for Ten Commandments monument
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment
RBear says... November 23, 2017 at 10:37 a.m.
How about no base and no monument to keep with the founders' intention of separation of church and state.
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.