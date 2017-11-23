Hotlines inundated with trauma stories

Rape crisis centers across the country say calls are surging amid an unprecedented public outpouring of survivors' stories about sexual misconduct.

"The good news is we were able to help a record number of people last month," said Scott Berkowitz, president of the Rape Abuse & Incest National Network, a national hotline. "The bad news is that there are even more that came to us and left before we could reach them because our wait times were too high."

He said it's typical to see an increase in calls when there is a big news story or a scandal, but the past year has brought two significant and sustained increases in demand for counseling and support.

The first came after The Washington Post published video of then-presidential candidate Donald Trump bragging about groping women to the former host of Access Hollywood. The second came in October with the report of decades of sexual harassment allegations against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein and then a #MeToo campaign went viral with many people sharing their own stories of sexual harassment or violence.

In all, the network responded to 19,432 survivors in October, a 10 percent increase from the month before. In addition to a general hotline and live online chat line, Rape Abuse & Incest National Network operates hotlines for the Department of Defense and the Peace Corps.

At peak traffic last month, when #MeToo was trending, some people waited online or on the phone for up to three hours, Berkowitz said. In response to the demand, the network recently trained a group of 20 new people. It now has 150 people working for its call center and is planning to hire 18 more, he said.

Requests for counseling are up at Doorways for Women and Families in Arlington County in Virginia, which saw a 15 percent increase in calls to its hotline last month. The D.C. Rape Crisis Center has seen a similar increase in calls -- the hotline now receives more than 400 calls a month -- and a 20 percent increase in requests for therapy. The increase began last fall and has continued through the year, said Indira Henard, executive director of the center.

She said many callers reference the headlines when they phone in. The daily reminders are creating stress and instability for people who have a history of trauma, she said.

"Everywhere they turn, there is a reminder. Every time they are on Facebook and Twitter, they are being triggered. In their news feeds, there is another article and then another," she said. "Every time something happens, it activates what is in your nervous system."

Amanda Lindamood, director of training and community engagement who manages the hotline at D.C. Rape Crisis Center, said this "overexposure" to trauma is affecting survivors as well as those who are working to help them.

The increase is happening across the country. In Cleveland, the volume of calls jumped 50 percent at the height of the #MeToo campaign, said Sondra Miller, president and chief executive of the Cleveland Rape Crisis Center.

Miller said the center has heard from distraught parents who found #MeToo on their children's social media profiles and did not know how to respond. And it has heard from survivors who are feeling pressure to publicly share their own stories, even if they don't feel they are in a "healthy place" to do that, she said. "We remind them they are under no obligation to share," Miller said.

The hotline gets a lot of calls at night, she said.

"People are having trouble sleeping or having flashbacks or nightmares or anxiety or depression. They want someone to help them through the next few hours," she said.

A Section on 11/23/2017