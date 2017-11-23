RESTAURANT TRANSITIONS: List of eateries open on Thanksgiving; Stoby’s Express closes

SQZBX Brewery & Pizza Joint (pronounced "squeezebox") is pending at 236 Ouachita Ave., Hot Springs, in a building that formerly housed Davis Piano Co. And the owners, husband-wife duo Zac Smith and Cheryl Roorda, have reportedly repurposed the instruments they "inherited," turning piano parts into parts of their bar and some lighting fixtures. Their efforts also received a Preserve Arkansas award in late October for "Excellence in Personal Projects -- Commercial." We have yet to receive a callback from the message we left at the listed phone number, (501) 609-0114.

Elsewhere in Hot Springs: Bone's Chophouse, 3920 Central Ave. Hot Springs, which used to be a Ruby Tuesday, is "coming soon," according to the website, boneschophouse.com. It lists the hours as 4-11 p.m. Wednesday-Monday (closed Tuesday) and describes what the restaurant will offer (also "coming soon") as "premium in house-cut steaks, fresh seafood and [a] full-service bar with a great selection of wines. With over 100 years combined experience in the restaurant and food industry, and a Chef-inspired menu offering bold flavors, market-fresh ingredients with a touch of modern cuisine." The listed phone number is (501) 609-0114.

Now that Stoby's Restaurant has reopened at 805 Donaghey Ave., Conway, owners David and Patti Stobaugh have closed Stoby's Express, 1310 Prince St., less than a mile away, to focus on the main location. The subsidiary business kept Stoby's in operation -- and kept its staff employed -- after a March 2016 fire destroyed the original building. It reopened in August with 148 seats, which more than doubles the original restaurant's 64-seat layout and includes a pet-friendly patio.

Here's our last, best effort on Thanksgiving openings. Note: This is information supplied by the restaurants; prices may or may not include beverages, taxes and/or gratuities. The list is not in any way comprehensive and is in no particular order; just because it isn't on this list does not mean a restaurant is not open -- when in doubt, check; and the presence, or absence, of restaurants on this list does not in any way constitute an endorsement or lack thereof. If we gave a fuller description in last week's list, we cut it back a bit this week to allow more space for newer listings.

Use the phone numbers and, where provided, websites for more information and make reservations, which everybody strongly recommends -- and be aware that places may fill up and be unable to accommodate walk-ins or last-minute guests.

• Arthur's Prime Steakhouse, 27 Rahling Circle, off Chenal Parkway, Little Rock, sixth annual Thanksgiving brunch buffet, 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. $43, $19.50 for children 8-12, $12 for children 3-7, free for children under 3; soft drink included. (501) 821-1838; arthursprimesteakhouse.com.

• The Wyndham Riverfront Hotel, 1 Riverfront Place, North Little Rock, Thanksgiving Feast, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. $24.95, $22.95 for senior citizens, $14.95 for children 5-11, free for children 5 and younger with paid adult meal, plus tax and gratuities. (501) 907-4826.

• Dixie Cafe restaurants will serve an "adult feast" for $12.99 and a "kid feast" for $4.99. No reservations necessary.

• Macaroni Grill, 11100 W. Markham St., Little Rock, is offering a $24.99 Thanksgiving Day prix-fixe menu, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. (501) 221-3150.

• The Flying Saucer, 323 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock, will be open, 5 p.m.-2 a.m. (501) 372-8032.

• Ya Ya's Euro Bistro, 17711 Chenal Parkway, Little Rock, will offer its annual Thanksgiving brunch, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. A carving station will have turkey, prime rib and ham; the buffet will also offer cornbread stuffing, mac & cheese, veggies and salads, with desserts -- pies, blueberry cobbler, bread pudding, brownies, cookies and candies. $32.95, $15 10 and younger. Reservations required. (501) 821-1144.

• La Madeleine, 12210 W. Markham St., Little Rock, 6:30 a.m.-10 p.m., regular menu. (501) 221-7777.

• The Capital Hotel, 111 W. Markham St., Little Rock: Brunch on the Mezzanine, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. $58, $25 children 6-11, free for children 5 and younger (plus tax and gratuity). (501) 370-7068.

At the hotel's One Eleven at the Capital, three-course Thanksgiving Lunch in One Eleven, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. $95, $135 with wine pairings, $35 for children 6-11, free for kids 5 and younger, plus tax and gratuity. (501) 370-7068.

And at the hotel's Capital Bar & Grill, 11 a.m.-9 p.m., prix-fixe three-course menu, $38 plus tax and gratuity. Also: limited Thanksgiving Day menu. No reservations.

• Camp David at the Holiday Inn Presidential Center, 600 Interstate 30, Little Rock, buffet, 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. $29.95, $25.95 senior citizens, $15.95 children 10 and younger. (501) 975-2267.

• Del Frisco's Grille, Promenade at Chenal, 17707 Chenal Parkway, Little Rock, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., prix-fixe turkey dinner, with trimmings and choice of appetizers and desserts, $39 (plus beverages, tax and gratuity). Regular menu available. (501) 448-2631.

• Heritage Grille, Steak and Fin, Little Rock Marriott, West Markham and Louisiana streets, Little Rock, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5-10 p.m. Prix-fixe plated meal. $30, $15 for children 5- 12, free for kids 4 and younger. (501) 399-8000; heritagegrillelittlerock.com.

• Crowne Plaza Little Rock, 201 S. Shackleford Road, Little Rock. Buffet, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., with carving, breakfast, entree, cold dish and dessert stations. $32, $28 senior citizens 60+, $18 children, 6-12, free for children 5 and younger. (501) 223-3000.

• The Hive, 21c Museum Hotel, 200 N.E. A St., Bentonville, four-course dinner noon-7 p.m., $45 to $54. (479) 286-6575. Hive executive chef Matthew McClure will pair his fried chicken with traditional Thanksgiving sides for the Hive's Sunday Supper, 5:30-9:30 p.m. Sunday. The three-course, prix-fixe meal is $39.

• Pinnacle Valley Restaurant, 8501 Pinnacle Valley Road, Little Rock, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., holiday menu including the house smoked turkey, "scratch" cornbread dressing, mashed potatoes, gravy, green bean casserole, cranberry sauce and rolls, $13.95. (501) 673-3900.

• Four Points by Sheraton Little Rock Midtown, 925 S. University Ave., Little Rock, "Southern-style" buffet brunch, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Smoked turkey, honey-roasted ham, cornbread dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, vegetables and casseroles, smoked salmon, breakfast, salad and dessert stations. $24.95, $12.95 children 6-12, free for kids 5 and younger. (501) 664-5020.

• If you're looking for alternatives to turkey, etc., for Thanksgiving, some Asian (particularly many Chinese), some chain and some fast-food restaurants are also open on the holiday. Cracker Barrel, Denny's, Waffle House and Golden Corral will be open usual hours; most of them will make some menu concessions or specials for the holiday. IHOP outlets will be open, but in many cases for limited hours. Check before you go, of course. It's worth checking out Offers.com's listing of Thanksgiving options (offers.com/blog/post/restaurants-open-on-thanksgiving), although the vast majority of the chains it includes don't have area outlets, and the information on those that do is pretty spotty.

