Shots fired at car injure 16-year-old

Gunfire in southwest Little Rock on Wednesday wounded a 16-year-old girl, who was shot in the lower back while riding in a vehicle, according to a police report.

Lt. Michael Ford, a department spokesman, said the 16-year-old was taken to CHI St. Vincent Infirmary in a private vehicle. Officers were dispatched to the hospital, and a police report said the shooting occurred around 11:48 a.m.

According to the report, police were told that the teenager was shot near Mabelvale Cutoff Road and Warren Road.

Police spoke with Melissa Darrough, 30, who said she was riding in the back seat of a 2015 Nissan with the teenager before the shooting.

As they traveled east on Mabelvale Cutoff Road, someone walked into their lane of traffic and stopped, Darrough told authorities. She said the driver, 42-year-old Wanda Holmes, swerved to miss the man.

Darrough told Holmes the man had a gun, and he shot at their vehicle as they passed him, the report said.

As they called 911, Holmes drove to the hospital, the report said. According to the report, the 16-year-old was shot once in the lower back and medical staff members reported that she did not have life-threatening injuries.

Ford said the teenager's mother was in the car, but he did not identify her.

NLR man arrested after police chase

Police say a man led authorities on a vehicle chase that reached speeds of more than 100 mph Tuesday afternoon in North Little Rock.

Keith Marshall, 31, of North Little Rock was ultimately arrested on a charge of fleeing at Northshore Drive and Young Road, just east of Interstate 430 and Crystal Hill Road.

Around 3:15 p.m., an officer attempted to stop a driver in a white Chevrolet Impala for unsafe driving and having bogus tags, according to a North Little Rock Police Department report.

The driver pulled the car over briefly at the on-ramp to Interstate 40, then sped away onto the interstate as the officer approached.

The vehicle cut in and out of traffic at speeds "well over 100 mph" as the driver fled, and at one point drove onto an I-40 shoulder, the report stated.

Another officer spotted the vehicle a short time later in the 8000 block of Crystal Hill Road near Northshore Drive.

Near the road's dead-end, police said, the driver tried to turn the car around and head back toward Crystal Hill Road. Marshall was arrested after police used spike strips to deflate the car's tires.

Marshall was still in the Pulaski County jail as of Wednesday morning.

Jacksonville pair face drug counts

Two Jacksonville residents were arrested Tuesday after drugs were found in a home where two teenagers were present, police said.

Christina George, 36, and Stephen Martin, 39, each was arrested on a charge of endangering the welfare of a minor, as well as drug-related counts. Martin faces an additional charge of carrying a weapon.

Detectives with the Jacksonville Police Department arrived Tuesday at a residence in the 700 block of Graham Road in response to a "complaint of narcotics," according to a police report.

There, authorities spoke with George. Martin attempted to evade officers by exiting the back of the home, police said.

Two youths -- ages 14 and 15 -- were in the living room as police arrived, the report states.

The residence smelled strongly of burnt marijuana, detectives noted.

During a search, investigators found a metal grinder and small portions of hand-rolled marijuana cigarettes, the report said.

Records show that Martin remained in the Pulaski County jail as of Wednesday morning. George's name did not appear in an online inmate roster.

Thief shoves man, flees with wallet

A man was robbed outside his Little Rock home early Wednesday, according to a police report.

The 50-year-old man told officers that he was leaving his house on College Street near 13th Street about 5 a.m. when a man walked up behind him and asked about the location of the bus terminal, the report said.

Then the man pushed the victim down, took his wallet and ran south, the victim told authorities. No injuries were reported.

Police had named no suspects, and no arrests had been made as of Wednesday evening.

Metro on 11/23/2017