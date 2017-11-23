Central Arkansas Thanksgiving Day closings

The following state, federal and local government offices' schedules may be affected by today's Thanksgiving Day holiday.

GARBAGE COLLECTION

Cammack Village: Today's routes will run Friday.

Jacksonville: Today's routes will run Friday.

Little Rock: Today's routes will be picked up Friday. Friday's routes will be picked up Saturday.

Little Rock Recycling: Today's routes will be picked up Friday. Friday's routes will be picked up Saturday.

Maumelle: Friday routes will run Monday. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday routes will run one day late.

North Little Rock: Today's and Friday's routes will run one day late.

Sherwood: Today's routes will be picked Friday. Friday's routes will be picked up Monday.

Wrightsville: Regular schedule.

Unincorporated areas of Pulaski County:

North of the river: Today's routes will be picked up Friday. Friday's routes will be picked up Saturday.

South of the river: Today's routes will be picked up Friday. Friday's routes will be picked up Saturday.

GOVERNMENT OFFICES

Cammack Village: Offices are today and Friday.

Jacksonville: Offices are closed today and Friday.

Little Rock Water Reclamation Authority: Offices are closed today and Friday.

Little Rock: Offices are closed today.

Maumelle: Offices are closed today and Friday.

North Little Rock: Offices are closed today and Friday.

Sherwood: Offices are closed today and Friday.

Wrightsville: Offices are closed today and Friday.

Pulaski County: Offices are closed today and Friday.

Pulaski County Courthouse: Offices are closed today and Friday.

State: Offices are closed today and Friday.

Federal: Offices are closed today.

State Capitol: Offices are closed today and Friday.

POST OFFICE

Offices are closed today. Delivery routes will not run and drop-off boxes will not be checked.

LIBRARIES

Central Arkansas Library System: Closed today, Friday and Sunday. Open regular hours Saturday.

North Little Rock Laman Library: Closed today and Friday. Open regular hours Saturday.

Clinton Presidential Center: Closed today. Open regular hours Friday.

SCHOOLS

Jacksonville North Pulaski: School is out of session, and offices are closed today and Friday.

Little Rock: School is out of session, and offices are closed today and Friday.

North Little Rock: School is out of session, and offices are closed today and Friday.

Pulaski County Special: School is out of session, and offices are closed today and Friday.

ROCK REGION METRO

Offices are closed today and Friday. Buses and River Rail streetcars will not run today.

CENTRAL ARKANSAS WATER

Offices will be closed today and Friday.

PARKING

The Little Rock parking enforcement unit won't give tickets for metered and timed spaces today in observance of Thanksgiving Day. The Friday after Thanksgiving is always a free day for metered parking and timed spaces under the city's parking ordinance. However, metered parking at the airport will be enforced at all times.

Metro on 11/23/2017