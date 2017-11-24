$10 scratcher pays Arkansas woman $250,000
A Jonesboro woman won $250,000 on a $10 instant game in the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery, officials said Tuesday.
Kimberly Smith bought the winning Big Money Multiplier ticket at a Kum & Go convenience store on Johnson Avenue in Jonesboro, according to a news release.
"I think I won a lot of money," Smith recalled telling her son cautiously Sunday night after scratching off the ticket, the lottery reported.
Smith, who traveled with her four children and other family members to claim the prize in Little Rock, said she plans to use some of the money on a home for her family and a reliable car.
"I've never had more than $3,000 to my name at one time," Smith said.
The Big Money Multiplier ticket debuted in September. Nearly $6 million in cash prizes remain to be claimed in the game, with prizes ranging from $10 to $250,000, the lottery said.
