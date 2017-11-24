Arkansas commitments react to Bielema firing

The firing of Bret Bielema as Arkansas' coach immediately after the loss to Missouri stunned several of the Razorback commitments.

Offensive line commitment Noah Banks of Iowa Western College:

"I just saw the news a little bit ago, gonna make a few phone calls and see what’s going on, but right now I’m still 100 precent committed to Arkansas, " Banks said. "It’s the unfortunate part about recruiting, but I guess that’s how it goes. Happened to me in high school, but now I’m prepared for it and we will see how it goes. I love Coach Bielema and I hate that it happened and I hope to talk to him in the next couple days to see where his future is gonna be."

Defensive line commitment Isaiah Nichols of Springdale:

"Well I have nothing against him personally nor will i say anything negative about him, I’m just looking forward to what the future holds for the U of A and nothing has changed with my commitment."

Offensive line commitment Noah Gatlin of Jonesboro:

"I wish the best for Coach B. He is a great person and coach and I hate that for him, but it doesn't change anything for me, I am just gonna wait and see who they hire."

Cornerback commitment Byron Hanspard of Desoto, Texas:

"I'm very disappointed this happened because I throughly built a relaltionship with Coach B not just based off of football and not just based off of what he wants me to do when I get to Arkansas, but just words of wisdom and counseling about how to be a better son, how to be a better athlete, how to be a better servant."

2019 quarterback commitment Ty Evans of Monument (Colo.) Palmer Ridge:

"First of all my thoughts and prayers are with the entire coaching staff, their families and the current players, but I have a state semi-final game tomorrow so I am 100 percent focused on that right now. I will get back to you after the game."

Defensive line commitment Emmit Gooden of Independence Community College:

"Great guy, I hate to see him leave, but everything happens for a reason."