Arkansas commitments react to Bielema firing
This article was published today at 7:01 p.m.
The firing of Bret Bielema as Arkansas' coach immediately after the loss to Missouri stunned several of the Razorback commitments.
Offensive line commitment Noah Banks of Iowa Western College:
"I just saw the news a little bit ago, gonna make a few phone calls and see what’s going on, but right now I’m still 100 precent committed to Arkansas, " Banks said. "It’s the unfortunate part about recruiting, but I guess that’s how it goes. Happened to me in high school, but now I’m prepared for it and we will see how it goes. I love Coach Bielema and I hate that it happened and I hope to talk to him in the next couple days to see where his future is gonna be."
Defensive line commitment Isaiah Nichols of Springdale:
"Well I have nothing against him personally nor will i say anything negative about him, I’m just looking forward to what the future holds for the U of A and nothing has changed with my commitment."
Offensive line commitment Noah Gatlin of Jonesboro:
"I wish the best for Coach B. He is a great person and coach and I hate that for him, but it doesn't change anything for me, I am just gonna wait and see who they hire."
Cornerback commitment Byron Hanspard of Desoto, Texas:
"I'm very disappointed this happened because I throughly built a relaltionship with Coach B not just based off of football and not just based off of what he wants me to do when I get to Arkansas, but just words of wisdom and counseling about how to be a better son, how to be a better athlete, how to be a better servant."
2019 quarterback commitment Ty Evans of Monument (Colo.) Palmer Ridge:
"First of all my thoughts and prayers are with the entire coaching staff, their families and the current players, but I have a state semi-final game tomorrow so I am 100 percent focused on that right now. I will get back to you after the game."
Defensive line commitment Emmit Gooden of Independence Community College:
"Great guy, I hate to see him leave, but everything happens for a reason."
